1. Articles of impeachment: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the House will take steps soon to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will initiate the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Do you support the impeachment? Take our poll online at https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/opinion/.

2. This Day in History: In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti destroyed a majority of the buildings in Port-au-Prince and left more than 100,000 dead. Read more about it on A4.

3. Today’s Birthdays: Kirstie Alley (1951-), actress; Rush Limbaugh (1951-), radio personality; Howard Stern (1954-), radio personality; Christiane Amanpour (1958-), TV journalist; Jeff Bezos (1964-), Amazon.com founder; Rob Zombie (1965-), singer-songwriter/director; Zack de la Rocha (1970-), singer-songwriter; Naya Rivera (1987-), actress; Zayn Malik (1993-), singer-songwriter.

4. Sunday’s indoor activities: Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults; Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena; Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

