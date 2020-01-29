1. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will deliver his 2020 State of the State address at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Burgum is expected to “highlight the incredible growth and opportunity found in North Dakota.”
2. Solve a problem today. National Puzzle Day is observed each Jan. 29 throughout America.
3. Today in History: On this day in 2002, U.S. President George Bush declared Iraq, Iran and North Korea as “regimes that sponsor terror” and part of an “Axis of Evil.”
4. Today’s Birthdays include former U.S. President William McKinley (1843-1901); playwright Anton Chekhov (1860-1904); comedian W.C. Fields (1880-1946); “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck (1945-); talk show host Oprah Winfrey (1954-); “The Connors” star Sara Gilbert (1975-); and “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley (1977-).
