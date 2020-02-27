4 Things To Know Today

1. 20 Under 40: Nominations must be submitted to us by Monday, March 2 for our annual celebration of 20 young professionals under the age of 40. Visit our website at https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/site/forms/online_services/20under40/ to submit your nomination.
2. Technology affected by coronavirus: Microsoft says the coronavirus outbreak in China is hurting the company, specifically that revenue from its Windows licenses and its Surface devices “are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.” Apple warned investors last week it won’t meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the outbreak has cut production of iPhones, and some Apple stores in China have reduced hours.
3. Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing: Multiple people were killed, including the shooter, Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at the facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Associated Press reported. At least 600 people work at the complex, which is a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.
4. This day in history: In 1973, Native American activists and members of the American Indian Movement occupied the village of Wounded Knee on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, beginning a standoff with federal marshals that lasted until May 8.
