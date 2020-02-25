4 Things to Know Today
1. Inside today’s edition: You’ll find our annual Profile section, Small Town – Big Community, this year produced in a glossy magazine format. It features the people, businesses and organizations that help our communities thrive. You’ll also find out who was chosen as our Citizens of the Year!

2. This day in history: In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, which gives Congress the power to levy income taxes, went into effect.

3. Today’s birthdays include: Bobby Riggs (1918-1995), tennis player; Ralph Stanley (1927-2016), musician; George Harrison (1943-2001), singer-songwriter; Jack Handey (1949-), humorist; Tea Leoni (1966-), actress; Sean Astin (1971-), actor; Chelsea Handler (1975-), comedian; Rashida Jones (1976-), actress.

4. Wahpeton Baseball Benefit: Runs 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Wahpeton Community Center. Featuring choice of steak or chicken supper, games, raffles, North Dakota State champs and Midwest Plains Regional champs, the 14U Babe Ruth Team are the guests of honor. Tickets are $25 each, call 642-2811 for more info.

