4 Things To Know Today

1. 62 percent reporting: The Iowa Democratic Party caucus results were expected by the end of Tuesday, after a mobile app failure caused by a coding error, delayed results Monday night. Democratic nominee Pete Buttigieg was in the lead with 29.9 percent of votes by state delegates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, with 62 percent of precincts reporting. Bernie Sanders had 25.1 percent of the votes at the time.
2. Sports History: In 1972, Bob Douglas, “the Father of Black Professional Basketball,” became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
3. NDSCS Career Fair: More than 200 participants will be in attendance this year for the college’s annual Career Fair. The cross-discipline event is open to current NDSCS students from all academic areas, runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
4. This Day in History: In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963. Read more about it on A4.
