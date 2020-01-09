1. Not so fast: The North Dakota Supreme Court has hit the pause button on newly expanded online access of court records after concerns over privacy breaches. The change had gone into effect Jan. 1, but has already been suspended.
2. Attempted murder of an officer: Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, was charged in Waseca County District Court with three counts of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday. He was arrested for allegedly shooting Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson in the head as he and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in a backyard. Matson remained in critical condition Wednesday. Janovsky was shot by officers and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
3.CenturyLink settles: Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison said CenturyLink has agreed to pay almost $9 million to settle allegations the company overbilled its Minnesota customers, who were promised a discount they didn’t receive. Consumer complaints against the company over its billing practices number close to 5,000, Ellison’s office said.
4. Funnies: The comic strip “Blondie,” launched by Chic Young in 1930, eventually appeared in more than 2,000 newspapers around the world and spawned 28 film adaptations between 1938 and 1950.
