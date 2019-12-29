4 Things To Know Today

1. T21 now federal law: Anyone under the age of 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. The new law was enacted by Congress last week and also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine.
2. Aircraft manufacturing plant explosion: More than a dozen people were injured Friday when a nitrogen line ruptured at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, causing part of the building to collapse, the AP reported. Eleven people were taken to hospitals and four were treated at the scene. There were no fatalities.
3. Today’s birthdays: Jude Law (1972-), actor; Theo Epstein (1973-), baseball executive; Mekhi Phifer (1974-), actor; Danny McBride (1976-), actor/comedian; Alison Brie (1982-), actress; Eric Berry (1988-), football player.
4. Today in history: In 1970, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was created. OSHA imposed the largest fine in agency history on Oct. 30, 2009, assessing $87 million in penalties against oil company BP. A 2005 explosion at the company’s refinery in Texas killed 15 workers.
