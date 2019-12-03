4 Things to Know Today

1. Today in History: In 1967, a team headed by cardiac surgeon Christiaan Barnard carried out the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant in Cape Town, South Africa.
2. Today’s Birthdays: Joseph Conrad (1857-1924), author; Andy Williams (1927-2012), singer; Ozzy Osbourne (1948-), musician; Daryl Hannah (1960-), actress; Julianne Moore (1960-), actress; Andrew Stanton (1965-), writer/director/animator; Katarina Witt (1965-), figure skater; Brendan Fraser (1968-), actor; Sean Parker (1979-), entrepreneur; Andy Grammer (1983-), singer-songwriter; Amanda Seyfried (1985-), actress.
3. Tree lighting: The city of Breckenridge will host its first annual tree lighting event Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Beede Avenue and Fifth Street North.
4. Minnesota’s Medical marijuana program: The state added chronic pain and age-related macular degeneration to the list of conditions that can qualify for treatment. The changes take effect in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.