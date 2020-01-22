4 Things to Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1997, Madeleine Albright was confirmed as the first female U.S. secretary of state.
2. Mystery virus arrives in U.S.: The U.S. is reporting its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China. A Washington state resident who returned last week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized in Seattle. U.S. officials say they believe the virus’ overall risk to the American public remains low. The virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia.
3. Ozzy has Parkinson’s: 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, said he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The diagnosis came after a fall last year.
4. Today’s Birthdays: Sam Cooke (1931-1964), singer-songwriter; Piper Laurie (1932-), actress; Bill Bixby (1934-1993), actor; John Hurt (1940-2017), actor; Steve Perry (1949-), singer-songwriter; Linda Blair (1959-), actress; Diane Lane (1965-), actress; Guy Fieri (1968-), TV host; Logic (1990-), rapper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.