4 Things To Know Today

1. This Day in History: In 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.

2. Today’s Birthdays: Mel Gibson (1956-), actor/director; Michael Schumacher (1969-), race car driver; Danica McKellar (1975-), actress; Eli Manning (1981-), football player; Greta Thunberg (2003-), activist.

3. Sunday, Jan. 5 Indoor Activities: Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults. Youth Archery Program starts, 1-5 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center. Wahpeton Special Olympics Basketball Program starts, 5 p.m., Community Center. Indoor public skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

4. Student Art Show: Red Door Art Gallery is hosting a student art show from Jan. 7-Feb. 1 featuring artwork by Wahpeton and Breckenridge high schools.

Tags

Load comments