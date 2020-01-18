1. Sunday’s Birthdays: Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849); Tippi Hedren (1930-), actress; Janis Joplin (1943-1970), singer-songwriter; Dolly Parton (1946-), singer-songwriter; Paula Deen (1947-), chef/author; Robert Palmer (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Katey Sagal (1954-), actress; Thomas Kinkade (1958-2012), painter; Junior Seau (1969-2012), football player

2. This Day in History: In 1977, snow fell in Miami for the only time in recorded history.

3. Pardoned: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum granted 16 pardons Friday, Jan. 17, under a new policy allowing individuals with low-level marijuana offenses on their records to apply for a summary pardon through a streamlined process. Thirty-two people have applied under the policy so far to be considered for pardons for misdemeanor offenses.

4. Chili Cookoff: Three Rivers Gymnastics Chili Contest Fundraiser runs 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Wahpeton Community Center. $10 tickets at the door.

