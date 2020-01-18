1. Sunday’s Birthdays: Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849); Tippi Hedren (1930-), actress; Janis Joplin (1943-1970), singer-songwriter; Dolly Parton (1946-), singer-songwriter; Paula Deen (1947-), chef/author; Robert Palmer (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Katey Sagal (1954-), actress; Thomas Kinkade (1958-2012), painter; Junior Seau (1969-2012), football player
2. This Day in History: In 1977, snow fell in Miami for the only time in recorded history.
3. Pardoned: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum granted 16 pardons Friday, Jan. 17, under a new policy allowing individuals with low-level marijuana offenses on their records to apply for a summary pardon through a streamlined process. Thirty-two people have applied under the policy so far to be considered for pardons for misdemeanor offenses.
4. Chili Cookoff: Three Rivers Gymnastics Chili Contest Fundraiser runs 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Wahpeton Community Center. $10 tickets at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.