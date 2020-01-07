1. Today in History: In 1877, Crazy Horse lost his final battle against the U.S. Cavalry at Wolf Mountain in Montana Territory. Read more about the Oglala Lakota warrior on A4.
2. We need your nominations: We want your Citizen of the Year nominations. Let us know which community member should be honored and why. Send emails to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
3. Open court records: North Dakota now allows anyone to access its court documents from any computer at publicrecords.ndcourts.gov, rather than getting them from a courthouse. Restrictions remain for documents related to sexual assault and domestic violence cases.
4. Roll Herd: The North Dakota State University Bison will once again play for the FCS championship in Frisco, Texas, this year against the James Madison Dukes Saturday, Jan. 11. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
