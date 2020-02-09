4 Things To Know Today

1. Today in Sports History: In 1971, pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige became the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Learn more about him on A4.
2. No sign of engine failure: The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that the wreckage from the helicopter that crashed Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California, and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure. Findings about the cause of the crash are not expected for a year or more, but one investigator thinks the evidence shows classic symptoms of a disoriented pilot.
3. Sunday, Feb. 9 activities: Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Indoor archery; Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults; Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
4. Legislative session begins: Minnesota’s legislature reconvenes Tuesday, Feb. 11. Early childhood learning, insulin affordability, paid family and medical leave, gun violence prevention and bonding are issues House DFL leaders intend to be the focus of their agenda.
