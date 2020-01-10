4 Things to Know Today

1. Celebrate Your Love Bridal Show: The wedding fair runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Tickets are $10 at the door. Refreshments provided.
2. Minn. soldier found dead on base: Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, 19, of Owatonna, Minnesota, was found dead at a South Carolina training base Wednesday morning. Life-saving measures were taken by his unit, and he was taken to the hospital but couldn’t be revived.
3. This Day in History: In 1901, the Spindletop oil field was discovered in Beaumont, Texas, leading to the Texas Oil Boom. Read more about it on A3.
4. Murder suspect arrested: A Canadian man who was wanted in the killing of a Bismarck man last week has been arrested. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested Earl Howard, 41, of Belwood, Ontario Thursday. The victim was 42-year-old Chad Entzel who was found inside a home in Bismarck with a gunshot wound to the head after authorities responded to a house fire last week. The victim’s wife is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in his death.
