4 Things To Know Today

1. Spring Forward: Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday, March 7. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
2. The first case of novel coronavirus in Minnesota has been confirmed, the state’s health department said Friday. The case is an older adult resident of Ramsey County who traveled on a cruise whip with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms Feb. 25 and sought care Thursday, March 5. They are currently in quarantine at home and recovering.
3. Protect yourself against respiratory illnesses: Health officials remind the public to cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is soap and water aren’t readily available, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, and stay home if have cold or flu-like symptoms.
4. This Day in History: In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.
