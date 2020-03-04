4 Things To Know Today

1. 20 Under 40: Tickets are on sale now at https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/site/forms/online_services/20under40/tickets/ for our 20 Under 40 event, coming to Wahpeton Event Center March 26. Help us honor outstanding young professionals in our community. Look for the honoree list in Thursday’s edition.
2. Tornadoes in Tennessee early Tuesday killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 140 buildings. The damage in Nashville and Wilson County to the east were caused by a tornado of at least an EF-3 intensity, the National Weather Service reported. The White House has pledged federal assistance.
3. The U.S. death toll from coronavirus reached nine on Tuesday. All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle, the Associated Press reported. More than 100 people in the U.S. are now infected, scattered across 15 states. A bipartisan $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government’s response to the outbreak has worked its way through Congress. Worldwide, more than 92,000 people have been sickened and 3,100 have died, the vast majority in China, the center of the outbreak.
4. Today’s fact: 72,903 is the number of immediately eligible American candidates awaiting organ transplants as of February 2020.
