4 Things to Know Today

1. Purple Power: The annual ladies night out fundraiser for Someplace Safe runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 featuring French flair cuisine, dessert buffet, coffee bar, silent auction with dozens of designer handbags, games, raffles and more, at St. Mary’s School.
2. District 25 Republicans will hold an 11 a.m. district convention Saturday, Feb. 22 at Pizza Ranch, Wahpeton. The convention will include electing delegates for the North Dakota Republican Convention, March 27-29 in Bismarck.
3. District 25 Democrats will hold a 2 p.m. district convention Sunday, Feb. 23 at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton. The convention will include electing delegates for the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Convention, March 19-22 in Minot.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988), auto tycoon; Helen Gurley Brown (1922-2012), editor/author; Toni Morrison (1931-2019), author; Yoko Ono (1933-), singer/performance artist; John Hughes (1950-2009), filmmaker; John Travolta (1954-), actor; Vanna White (1957-), TV personality; Dr. Dre (1965-), rapper/record producer; Molly Ringwald (1968-), actress.
