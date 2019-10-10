4 Things to Know Today

1. The dreaded ’S’ word: The first winter storm of the season is expected to hit the Southern Red River Valley Thursday, with daytime rain turning to snow Thursday night. Snow and blowing snow is expected Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low 30s.
2. NDSCS Homecoming: It’s Homecoming Week at North Dakota State College of Science. The Wildcats play Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The college’s parade has been cancelled, but there will be an indoor celebration from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Blikre Activity Center.
3. Winter storm closes Haunted Fort: Due to the severity of the upcoming winter storm, Haunted Fort in Mandan, N.D. will not be open for the nights of Oct. 11 and 12. Haunted Fort will reopen next weekend on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. To request a refund on tickets purchased for the 11th or 12th, please email falsp@nd.gov or contact Haunted Fort through the event website at www.hauntedfort.com. For more information, contact Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park (701) 667-6340
4. Today’s Birthdays include Oscar winner Helen Hayes (1900-1993), author Nora Roberts (1950-), rocker David Lee Roth (1954-), singer Tanya Tucker (1958-), actor Bradley Whitford (1959-), quarterback Brett Favre (1969-) and actor Mario Lopez (1973-)
