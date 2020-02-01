1. John Delaney, pictured, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race Friday, Jan. 31. President Trump is currently facing 11 Democratic candidates. The 2020 presidential primaries begin Monday, Feb. 3 with the Iowa caucuses.
2. Dr. Shelley Lenz, Dickinson, North Dakota, announced Friday, Jan. 31 that she is running for governor. Lenz, seeking endorsement of the Democratic-NPL Party, would face Republican Gov. Doug Burgum. For more information, turn to page A3.
3. Super Bowl 54 begins at 5:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 2. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs. Tal, Chahinkapa Zoo’s orangutan, is predicting a 49ers win.
4. Today’s Birthdays include Chicago Bears founder George Halas (1895-1983); author-philosopher Ayn Rand (1905-1982); actress Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009); “Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten (1948-); and singer-Super Bowl halftime performer Shakira (1977-)
