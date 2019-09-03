4 Things To Know Today

1. Back to class: Students head back to school this week in Minnesota.
2. PolaSol: Breckenridge Public Library hosts a live performance by PolkaSol at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. Enjoy musical offerings including polkas, waltzes and old time songs as well as music from Scandinavia, Ireland, France and more. Admission is free. The library is located at 205 Seventh St. N., Breckenridge.
3. Today’s Birthdays: Louis Sullivan (1856-1924), architect; Ferdinand Porsche (1875-1951), automotive engineer; Kitty Carlisle (1910-2007), actress; Alan Ladd (1913-1964), actor; Mort Walker (1923-2018), cartoonist; Eileen Brennan (1932-2013), actress; Malcolm Gladwell (1963-), journalist/author; Charlie Sheen (1965-), actor; Jennie Finch (1980-), softball player; Shaun White (1986-), snowboarder/skateboarder.
4. Today in History: In 1783, the signing of the Treaty of Paris officially ended the Revolutionary War.
