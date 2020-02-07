4 Things To Know Today

1. Pre-election stress disorder: One study found 40 percent of Americans blame politics as as source of stress, and 20 percent reported experiencing depression, insomnia and exhaustion because of it.
2. Tariff cuts: China announced Thursday it will be slashing punitive tariffs imposed on about $75 billion worth of U.S. exports as the two countries continue to work out a trade deal. Starting Feb. 14, China said it will cut a 10 percent tariff to 5 percent and cut a 5 percent tax on other goods to 2.5 percent.
3. This Day in History: In 1964, the “British Invasion” began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour. Read more about the Beatles on A3.
4. Wahpeton Youth Wrestling: Wahpeton Wrestling Club will host the Top Dog youth Wrestling Tournament, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Wahpeton Elementary School. Weigh-ins from 9-10:30 a.m., wrestling starts at 11 a.m.
