4 Things To Know Today

1. New Hampshire Primary: Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST in New Hampshire Tuesday. Democrats were hoping to get a better idea of their presidential candidate’s electability once the results come in. Forty-three percent of voters are registered as undeclared or independent in that state.
2. Lawmakers back to work: The Minnesota legislative session began Tuesday, Feb. 11. The short session ends May 18 and lawmakers will have a lot to get taken care of in three short months.
3. This Day in History: In 1999, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, bringing his impeachment trial to a close.
4. Giving Hearts Day is Thursday, Feb. 13: Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since 2008, donors have given more than $70 million to participating charities. Visit givingheartsday.org for more information and to donate to your favorite charity.
