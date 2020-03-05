4 Things to Know Today

1. Moxness benefit: A benefit for NDSU Bison fan Micah Moxness, a 5-year-old preschooler at Breckenridge Elementary School who is battling a debilitating disease, will be held from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Wahpeton Community Center. The event includes a meal, silent auction, raffle and bake sale.
2. Revolutionary first: Scientists have used the gene-editing technique CRISPR to try and edit a gene while the DNA is still inside a person’s body, NPR reported. The procedure involved injecting the microscopic gene-editing tool into the eye of a patient blinded by a rare genetic disorder, in hopes of enabling the person to see. They should know within weeks whether it’s working.
3. Biden takes Minnesota: Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination in Minnesota’s presidential primary on Super Tuesday and gained Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s endorsement. In Wilkin County, 32 percent of those voting chose Biden.
4. This Day in History: In 1770, British troops fired into a crowd of Americans, killing five, in what became known as the Boston Massacre. John Adams, who would later be the second U.S. president, served as the attorney for the British soldiers who took part in the Boston Massacre and successfully defended them on murder charges.
