4 Things To Know Today

1. Free coffee and rolls for Giving Hearts Day: The public invited to join Valley Lake Boys Home and other local non-profits for coffee and rolls in honor of Giving Hearts Day, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Breckenridge Family Community Center. Enjoy free coffee, juice and rolls, sponsored by Valley Lake Boys Home. Bring your friends and sit for awhile or grab and go!
2. Sanders takes gets a win: Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) narrowly won the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Pete Buttigieg was close behind in second, with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar bouncing back and coming in third. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden finished in distant fourth and fifth, each earning less than 10 percent of the vote.
3. And then there were eight … between Tuesday and Wednesday, three Democratic presidential candidates dropped out of the race. They are Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
4. This Day in History: In 2000, the last of Charles Schulz’s original “Peanuts” comic strips ran in Sunday papers, one day after the cartoonist’s death.
