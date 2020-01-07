4 Things to Know Today

1. Celebrate Your Love Bridal Show: The 2020 wedding fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Wahpeton Event Center.

2. This Day in History: In 1955, Marian Anderson made her debut at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, becoming the first African American to perform there.

3. Did you know? The Harlem Globetrotters weren’t from Harlem, they were from Chicago. They played their first game on this day in 1927 in Hinkley, Illinois, and didn’t play in Harlem until 1968.

4. Ladies Night Out: Mark your calendar for the annual Purple Power event, a fundraiser for Someplace Safe, coming Feb. 20. This year’s theme is “French Flair.”

