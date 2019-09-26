4 Things To Know Today

1. Congress receives whistleblower complaint: Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr confirmed the whistleblower complaint against President Trump was received Wednesday. The complaint alleges Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate to face him in 2020, during a phone call in July of this year.
2. Trade agreement will benefit ND ag: President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe signed a new trade agreement during a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. The deal includes tariff reductions and country-specific quotes which would benefit North Dakota agriculture.
3. Impeachment inquiry: At least 209 House Democrats are supportive of the impeachment inquiry process against President Trump.
4. Grant to help battle water pollution: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a grant of $225K to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to fund the Water Pollution Control State and Interstate Program.
