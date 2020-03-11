4 Things To Know Today

1. Black Monday: Stocks had their worst day Monday with dramatic declines. The main financial indexes in the U.S. closed down by more than 7 percent while London’s index of top shares ended the day nearly 8 percent lower. Similar drops were seen across Europe and Asia as a fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil output saw oil prices plunge. Saudi Arabia said it would cut prices and pump more oil, sparking fears of a price war, the BBC reported. The move came after Russia rejected a proposal by oil exporters to cut supply to cope with lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.
2. Coronavirus hotline: The Minnesota Department of Health has set up a public hotline that will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Call the hotline at 651-201-3920 for answers to your questions. You can also visit www.health.state.mn.us for up-to-date and accurate information about what Minnesota is doing to prepare for and stop the spread of COVID-19.
3. 29 deaths in the U.S. have been confirmed from the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 as of Tuesday, March 10. There are more than 850 cases reported across the U.S.
4. This Day in History: In 1861, delegates from seven states adopted the Constitution of the Confederate States of America.
