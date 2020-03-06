4 Things To Know

1. Great Bend Fish Fry: Head out to the Great Bend Fire Hall from 12-8 p.m. Friday, March 6 for the annual all you can eat fish fry, put on by the Great Bend Fire Department. Adults can eat for $12, children 6-13 for $5 and those under age 6 can eat for free.

2. Then there were two: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), 70, ended her presidential bid Thursday after she didn’t win a single super Tuesday state, including her own. Democratic nominees still in the race are Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. North Dakota does not provide for a presidential primary, but the Democratic-NPL Party will hold a firehouse caucus Tuesday, March 10 to select delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

3. Coronavirus emergency funding approved: Congress approved an $8.3 billion emergency funding package Thursday which includes more than $2 billion for the CDC, over $3 billion for Public Health and Human Services and $20 million for administrative expenses related to increased loan volume to help businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

4. This Day in History: In 1836, the Alamo mission and fortress compound in Texas fell to Mexican forces after a 13-day siege.

