Things to know

1. The 2020 Republican National Convention will take place Monday, Aug. 24. Due to COVID-19, the presidential nomination will be live streamed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2. Sunday’s birthdays are William Ernest Henley (1849-1903), poet; Edgar Lee Masters (1868-1950), author; Ernie Bushmiller (1905-1982), cartoonist; Gene Kelly (1912-1996), actor/dancer; Vera Miles (1929- ), actress; Barbara Eden (1931- ), actress; Shelley Long (1949-), actress; Rick Springfield (1949- ), singer/musician; Jay Mohr (1970- ), actor/comedian; River Phoenix (1970-1993), actor; Ray Park (1974- ), actor/stuntman; Kobe Bryant (1978-2020), basketball player; Jeremy Lin (1988- ), basketball player.

3. The quote of the day is, "I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success. Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses." – Kobe Bryant

