4 Things To Know

1. Vote for your favorite: The community is invited to stop by the Breckenridge Bremer Bank branch to view decorated pumpkins and “vote” with their change for their favorites. Funds raised this year will be donated to Valley Lake Boys Home.
2. Winter Parking Restrictions: The city of Wahpeton will start its snow removal parking restrictions Friday, Nov. 1. On-street parking will be prohibited between the hours from 2-6 a.m.
3. ZOO BOO: Bring your trick-or-treaters to Chahinkapa Zoo on Wednesday, Oct 30 for the annual Zoo Boo event. $5 for children, $1 for accompanying adult. The event runs 5:30-7:30 p.m.
4. Today’s Birthdays include sewing machine pioneer Isaac Singer (1811-1875), former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), poet Dylan Thomas (1914-1953). pop artist Roy Lichtenstein (1923-1997), poet Sylvia Plath (1932-1963), comedian John Cleese (1939-) and mobster John Gotti (1940-2002).
