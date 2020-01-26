4 Things to Know

1. The first Winter Olympics were held 96 years ago this weekend in Chamonix, France. Athletes and nations worldwide are preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo beginning July 24.

2. Celebrate the yin to your yang this weekend. It can be whether you’re single, dating, married or just have great friends. Opposite Day is observed on Saturday, Jan. 25. National Spouses Day is observed on Sunday, Jan. 26.

3. Today in History: In 1962, Bishop Burke of Buffalo, New York, declared “The Twist” to be an impure dance. It was temporarily banned from all Catholic schools in the area.

4. Today’s Birthdays include World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964); Academy Award winner Paul Newman (1925-2008); athlete-actor Bob Uecker (1934-); film critic Gene Siskel (1946-1999); rocker Eddie Van Halen (1955-); comedian Ellen DeGeneres (1958-); and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky (1961-).

