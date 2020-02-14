4 Things to Know

1. Will you be my Valentine? An average man plans to spend $339 on their partner today, as compared to $64 expenditure by women, according to Bankrate.com. Besides buying gifts for spouses or partners, 13 percent plan to buy gifts for friends, 21 percent for their moms, 15 percent for their dads, and 38 percent for their kids.

2. Today’s birthdays include: Michael Bloomberg (1942-), Meg Tilly (1960-), actress; Simon Pegg (1970-), actor; Rob Thomas (1972-), singer-songwriter; Jim Jefferies (1977-), actor/comedian; Freddie Highmore (1992-), actor.

3. This Day in History: In 2005, the video-sharing website YouTube.com was founded.

4. Vacancy on the bench: After the Hon. David L. Lillehaug retires July 31, 2020, there will be a vacancy on the Minnesota Supreme Court. The application process is open now and Gov. Tim Walz is encouraging applications from lawyers and judges across the state. Applicants can email Carl Dennis, director of appointments, at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us.

