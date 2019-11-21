4 Things To Know

1. Turkey Bingo: Breckenridge Wahpeton Swim Team is raising funds with a turkey bingo event from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Wahpeton Vets Club. Enjoy BBQs, goodies and raffles.
2. Annual LYO Pie Auction: Faith Lutheran LYO Wolverton, Minnesota, is hosting its annual pie auction from 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 302 First St., Wolverton. Youth do the baking, you do the bidding. Proceeds will be used for their community projects and annual gatherings.
3. Tree Lighting: Enjoy Christmas carols and treats at the annual Wahpeton tree lighting at Heritage Square Tuesday, Nov. 26. Activities start at 4 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m. Visit area businesses during Jingle and Mingle Holiday Open House, running 4-8 p.m.
4. Today in History: In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph. The hand-cranked, tinfoil covered cylindrical drum played back Edison reciting, “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” The inventor was at first dumbfounded by what he originally called a “talking machine.”
