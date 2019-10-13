4 Things to Know

1. Today in History: In 1792, the cornerstone of the White House was ceremonially laid. The White House has 132 rooms, including three kitchens and 35 bathrooms. Read more on Page A4.
2. Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness: The Zonta Club of Breckenridge-Wahpeton invites the community to show their support of victims of domestic violence by joining them on their walk Wednesday, Oct. 16, starting around 6 p.m. at Greenquist Academy in Breckenridge and over to Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton.
3. Warm up: Although we saw our first winter storm already, it’s not winter yet. Temperatures will slowly warm up this week, with highs expected around 50 on Thursday.
4. Today’s Birthdays include former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013); singer-songwriter Paul Simon (1941-); Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (1942-); rocker Sammy Hagar (1947-); TV personality Marie Osmond (1959-); football player Jerry Rice (1962-); actress Kate Walsh (1967-); figure skater Nancy Kerrigan (1969-); and comedian/actor Sacha Baron Cohen (1971-).
