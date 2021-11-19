Third Annual Turkey Trot scheduled for Thanksgiving Day

The first annual Turkey Trot (pictured) was held in 2019. In 2020, runners completed the 5k 'virtually' due to COVID-19. This year, participants can race as a group Thursday morning, Nov. 25, or complete the run on their own and submit their times by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. 

 Daily News file photo

There’s no better way to bond with family and sneak in some activity before a loaded Thanksgiving meal than a morning 5k.

Valley Lake Boys Home will host the third annual Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 25. For Valley Lake Boys Home Executive Director Joanna Etzler, it’s become a tradition for her family the past three Thanksgiving mornings.

“When people get up and run or walk a 5k in the morning, I think that Thanksgiving is a little more enjoyable,” Etzler said. “We should all be thankful for our health that we can get up and physically walk or run. Thanksgiving is a lot of sitting around, so if you can get that out of the way in the morning, then you can sit and eat later. I like to put my turkey in, then go to the Family Community Center.”

Registration is from 8-8:30 a.m. and the race kicks off at 8:35 a.m. from the Breckenridge Family Community Center. The race costs $20 and registration forms are available at Breckenridge Drug, Breckenridge City Hall, Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, Breckenridge Elementary School and Breckenridge High School. Valley Lake Boys Home is accepting cash, checks and Venmo. Walk-up registration is also available the day of the race.

Etzler said Thursday’s temperature looks daunting and there may be snow on the ground from a Wednesday night storm, but dedicated runners will brave the unfavorable conditions. For fair weather runners, the Turkey Trot can also be completed virtually, meaning it can be run on a treadmill or a sunny afternoon, so long as it’s done by Sunday, Nov. 28. Those who plan to trot virtually can still register like normal and do not need to specify whether they will be running in-person or on their own.

All of the proceeds from the Turkey Trot go toward buying the nine Valley Lake residents Christmas presents, Etzler said. Her goal is to raise $500, which she achieved last year despite the race being held entirely virtually due to COVID-19.

It’s important to Etzler that the boys receive gifts, especially those who don’t return home for the holidays.

“We want to give the boys a good experience for Christmas this year. Some of the boys don’t go anywhere, so we try to give — especially those that stay back — a little bit more,” Etzler said.

The route will begin at the Family Community Center and take a left at Wilkin Avenue to take runners through a more residential area.

Some of the Valley Lake residents will be dressed as turkeys to direct traffic and trotters. The route will begin at the Family Community Center and take a left at Wilkin Avenue to take runners through a more residential area.

Etzler said she asked homeowners along the route to play music in their yards and holler words of encouragement to the athletes.

“As you get to the second mile or two and a half miles, it’s really motivating having people cheering you on,” Etzler said. “Runners get spread out a little bit, so sometimes you can be alone for a block or two. Somebody just saying, ‘Good job, you’re almost done,’ is real motivating.”

In addition to the Turkey Trot, Valley Lake Boys Home will be hosting Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, as well as the Christmas Open House. Giving Tuesday helps the facility raise money for Giving Hearts Day in February which requires a match from participating organizations.

