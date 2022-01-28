Third-party settlement organizations must report $600+ business transactions to IRS

Many people saw the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to start their own small business or monetize a hobby they picked up during quarantine. In 2020, 4.4 million new small businesses were created across the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2021, the number of small businesses reached 32.5 million, making up 99.9 percent of all U.S. businesses.
Whether someone quit their day job to flip used furniture full time, or finally started selling their handmade goods, a new tax law took effect Jan. 1, 2022, that requires third-party settlement organizations (TPSOs) to report commercial transactions that exceed $600 over the course of a year to the IRS.
The new law was signed into the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 and aims to lower the reporting threshold for goods and services transactions on a 1099-K. Previously, TPSOs only needed to report if someone received more than $20,000 from at least 200 business transactions annually.
“This new Threshold Change is currently only for payments received for goods and services transactions, so this doesn’t include things like paying your family or friends back using PayPal or Venmo for dinner, gifts, shared trips, etc.,” PayPal stated.
The law will be applicable for the 2022 tax year and will not affect transactions made during the 2021 tax year.
Popular TPSOs like Paypal and Venmo give users the option to select whether they are paying a family or friend, or paying for goods and services when they begin a transaction. This distinguishes a personal transaction from a commercial one.
“Users should select Goods and Services whenever they are sending money to another user to purchase an item, like a couch from a local ad listing or concert tickets, or paying for a service,” PayPal stated.
The threshold change does not apply to the sale of personal items at a loss, amounts sent as reimbursements or gifts.
“So, for example, if you purchased a couch for $1,200 and sold it for $800, this amount would not be subject to income tax,” PayPal stated.
Commercial sellers may be asked to provide their social security number, individual tax ID or employer identification number to the TPSO they utilize in order for the TPSO to meet reporting requirements for the 2022 tax year. The TPSO will send business owners a 1099-K form in 2023 for filing their taxes for the 2022 tax year.
If you have more questions about how the threshold change will affect your business, contact a local tax professional.
