As the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsy’s Law for North Dakota commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) and urges all North Dakotans to show their support for crime victims and those most vulnerable to violence. The annual week honoring victims kicked off Sunday, April 19 and continues through Saturday, April 25.
Marsy’s Law for North Dakota launched a #SupportVictims social media campaign yesterday in honor of NCVRW, including visual aids, videos, and quotes that showcase the fight for victims and highlight the various rights to which victims in North Dakota are entitled since the passage of Marsy’s Law, the Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights in Article 1 Section 25 of the North Dakota Constitution. Marsy’s Law for North Dakota encourages advocates, community leaders, law enforcement, and all citizens to wear purple in honor of NCVRW and share their stories in support of equal crime victims’ rights.
NCVRW is a week-long event every April dedicated to raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introducing the community to the important resources and services available. The event is sponsored annually by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. This year’s national theme – Seek Justice | Ensure Victims’ Rights | Inspire Hope – recognizes the individuals and groups whose advocacy has propelled the victims’ rights movement forward, inspiring in victims and their loved ones a feeling of hope for progress, justice, and healing.
This year, recognition of NCVRW is more important than ever as victims face additional stress and hurdles safeguarding their rights as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, officials are releasing offenders early in some cases and courtrooms are closed, inevitably prolonging the legal process and adding to stress for victims. Worse still, victims could be isolated from resources and assistance they desperately need and would otherwise be able to access.
Marsy’s Law for North Dakota is committed to raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and providing important resources to victims. The National Crime Victim Law Institute has compiled a list of helpful resources for victims and their families who need assistance during the COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime has also compiled a helpful resource guide for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
