‘This really forged the two counties together’

With a 3-1 vote, Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth was elected chairman of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (JPA). The four-member authority includes commissioners from Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Berseth cast the vote against his being JPA chairman, but nevertheless assumed the title Wednesday, May 19. Berseth cited his role as chairman of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), a JPA partner. Unanimous votes were cast to appoint Wilkin County Commissioner Dennis Larson as JPA vice chair and former Wilkin commissioner Stephanie Miranowski as secretary.
Wednesday’s meeting concerned the JPA’s protocol moving forward. The organization was initially formed to opposed or seek an alternative version of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion flood protection project. Presently, the JPA is responsible for overseeing funds from a long-term settlement obtained as part of the diversion’s approval. SVEDA acts as the JPA’s administrative arm.
In addition to Berseth and Larson, Richland County Commissioner Sid Berg and Wilkin County Commissioner Lyle Hovland serve as JPA members.
Residents directly south of the Fargo-Moorhead metroplex, along the Red River of the North’s upstream, were praised for enduring years to ensure rights, protection and benefits.
Attorneys and legal consultants Cash Aaland and Tim Fox have not been publicly recognized for their work, Berseth said. Aaland is an upstream resident.
“It was 10 years ago we started this. I think the JPA was formed nine years ago. As someone who wasn’t involved much in government or had any association with this stuff, it’s been pretty impressive, you guys, you public servants,” Aaland said.
Many people from Richland and Wilkin counties worked for the upstream cause as community service, Aaland said. He is still amazed and overwhelmed by that.
“It was community-minded people, shouldering the load on this stuff,” Aaland said. “There was a lot of grassroots (efforts) from the northern townships. The county level picked it up and the city level. It’s been a labor of love. It’s been a labor to watch this and what we accomplished.”
Aaland acknowledged that all involved wanted a home run, full accomplishment of all of the upstream region’s goals. That did not happen, but it also does not take away from the successes, nor the “heart in it.”
“I’m disappointed I didn’t keep a journal,” Berseth said. “A lot of friendships were created out of it.”
“It kind of forged a bridge across the river,” Larson said. “This really connected the counties together.”
Berseth suggested that the Richland and Wilkin county commissions have an annual joint meeting for the purpose of sharing information and updates.
“We talk more and more about the betterment of our community,” Hovland said. “What better way (is there) than exchange?”
Berg thanked the MnDak Upstream Coalition for its time and commitment, which changed “barstool engineers” into sustained activists and helped fuel the joint powers authority.
“We’re probably one of the few government organizations that went up against a government entity the size of Fargo and survived more than six months,” Berg said.
“Some don’t think that we hit a home run, but where we started in this project, with Plan A (of the diversion), to get to Plan B, to get to this point — if we look back and if we wouldn’t have done anything, what would be looking at, staring us in the face, versus what we have today?” Berseth asked.
Berseth and Berg also acknowledged that some people have an attitude that a total win is the only win.
“Not everybody’s a winner, but by far, there’s a lot less losers,” Berg said.
The next Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 14 in the Richland County Courthouse.
