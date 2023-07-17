'This young man … gave his life doing something he believed in’

A 23-year-old Fargo police officer’s death in the line of duty is inspiring philanthropy and reflection from Southern Red River Valley residents.
Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot just after 3 p.m. Friday, July 14, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said during a Saturday, July 15 press conference. Wallin was responding to a crash, Zibolski said.
The incident also involved:
• Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, also with the Fargo Police Department, reported Saturday as being in critical condition.
• Officer Zach Robinson, who was involved in the shooting of the suspect.
• Karlee Koswick, 25, identified by Forum News Service as an injured bystander.
• Mohamad Barakat, 37, identified as the shooting suspect. Barakat was also shot during the incident and later died at a hospital.
“For no reason at all, a violent gunman attacked our officers,” Zibolski said Saturday. “This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and against our community.”
The FBI and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively working on the investigation, Zibolski said Saturday. A reason for the shooting had not been determined as of that day.
Scholarship being established in Wallin’s honor
Tammy Goerger, director of Wahpeton Public School District’s high school and middle school bands, is establishing a scholarship in Wallin’s honor. The scholarship campaign began Monday, July 17 and will last through Aug. 8, 2023.
“The Jake Wallin scholarship will provide funds for other young men and women pursuing a career in law enforcement,” Goerger wrote Sunday, July 16 on Facebook.
On Monday, Goerger announced that checks can be sent to the North Dakota Community Foundation, c/o Jake Wallin Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship, PO Box 387 Bismarck, N.D. 58502-0387.
Later that day, Daily News also received the link to the scholarship's donation page: https://ndcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=7368.
“Officer Jake Wallin gave the ultimate sacrifice — his life,” Goerger wrote Sunday. “After serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan, he joined the Fargo Police Department on April 19, 2023, and was still training with the department the day he lost his life.”
The campaign’s 23 days is done in recognition of Wallin being 23 years old when he died.
“I’m asking each and every one of you reading this to make a small sacrifice of your own. Give up a cup of coffee, your favorite beverage, a night on the town, etc., and set aside that money to make a donation for a scholarship in his name,” Goerger wrote.
Goerger said she would be posting daily donation updates.
“If you are unable to donate, please keep his family, the police department, the first responders and all who have been affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote.
Police chiefs, sheriff respond to tragedy
Wallin’s death and Dotas and Hawes being in critical condition hits home for individuals including Sheriff Tony Harris, Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Harris said he has seen hundreds of heartwarming Facebook posts and other forms of sentiment. They all show that people in the Southern Red River Valley are coming together in the wake of Friday’s tragedy, both for law enforcement and for their neighbors.
Wilkin County will have a delegation attending Wallin’s funeral, the details of which have not been announced as of Monday, July 17. Police Chiefs Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton, and Kris Karlgaard, Breckenridge, Minnesota, also said their departments will be represented at the funeral. Sheriff Gary Ruhl, Richland County, North Dakota, was unavailable for comment Monday.
“We do have support for law enforcement here,” Anderson said. “We see it and we feel it on a daily basis. This was a senseless act of violence. By all reports, these officers were doing their job when it appears that they were ambushed and attacked.”
Fargo police officers are friends and colleagues to officers in cities like Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“It’s sad, it hurts and we wish both Officers Dotas and Hawes will have speedy recoveries. We also need to commend Officer Robinson for his action. He stood in the face of danger, did his job and did it well. This will be recognized, but for now, this is the time to pull together. Officer Wallin gave his life for his community. He gave his life at far too young of an age, when he was out there doing a job and doing it well,” Anderson said.
The Breckenridge Police Department and Karlgaard himself are personally sending condolences to the Fargo Police Department, all first responders involved Friday, all friends and family of the victims and all responders, Karlgaard said.
“For the friends, family, coworkers and partners, this is a time to grieve,” Karlgaard said. “We want to keep all of these people in our thoughts and our prayers. This is a tough situation for everyone involved. Know that anyone who is reading this, anyone in law or with family in law enforcement — we’re doing a job. This young man, Officer Wallin, gave his life doing something he believed in. It’s why all of us are still in this profession.”