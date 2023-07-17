'This young man … gave his life doing something he believed in’

Officer Jake Wallin, Fargo Police Department, was fatally shot just after 3 p.m. Friday, July 14. The 23-year-old's death has inspired Tammy Goerger, Wyndmere, to establish a scholarship in his name.

 Courtesy Fargo Police Department

A 23-year-old Fargo police officer’s death in the line of duty is inspiring philanthropy and reflection from Southern Red River Valley residents.

Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot just after 3 p.m. Friday, July 14, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said during a Saturday, July 15 press conference. Wallin was responding to a crash, Zibolski said.

'This young man … gave his life doing something he believed in’

The Breckenridge Police Department and Chief Kris Karlgaard himself are personally sending condolences to the Fargo Police Department, all first responders involved Friday, all friends and family of the victims and all responders.


Tags