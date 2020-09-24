Thompson seeks to stay a voice for farmers, western citizens

Ninety percent of Richland County, North Dakota, is either agriculture land or tied into the agriculture industry in some way, by Dan Thompson’s estimate.
Because of this, Thompson, 73, strongly feels that the county commissioners board should have at least one member who is a farmer. Thompson, who’s from Wyndmere, North Dakota, has a constituent base including residents of western and southern Richland County
“There needs to be representation from out there,” he said.
Thompson is one of three candidates running for two seats on the Richland County Board of Commissioners. First elected in 2004, he faces fellow incumbent Commissioner Tim Campbell and Perry Miller, who previously served as a commissioner from 2002-2014.
“I wish all three of us could be on the board. It’s as simple as that,” Thompson said.
The winning two candidates will be elected to serve four-year terms on the commission board. A five-member board, it’s completed by commissioners Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert.
Agriculture has been his forte as a commissioner, Thompson said. His involvement has included working with the local North Dakota State University Extension office and the county soils department. Thompson is also focused on highway and infrastructure matters.
“When I first got on the board, we built a bridge for a quarter of a million dollars,” Thompson said. “It was a big, fancy, new cement bridge. Now, that same bridge costs a million and a quarter. The highways — it costs us $150,000 to put a 2-inch topcoat on the highway. It costs us maybe $30,000 for a mile of sealcoat. Costs have just went out of control and our money coming in is less.”
Richland County and other North Dakota communities were promised revenue from the Prairie Dog Infrastructure fund, Thompson said. The promise seemed to be revoked with the collapse of oil prices. What didn’t go away was the county’s responsibilities.
“There’s $7 billion dollars in the Legacy Fund. The legislature’s going to have a session in January and they’re going to have to approach this. The interest along off $7 billion can fund a lot of projects. Hopefully, they get serious about that and start giving some of that money back to local townships, schools and road structure,” Thompson said.
North Dakota state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-District 26, earned praise from Thompson. Dotzenrod’s work on the Senate Finance Committee, including efforts to ensure funding for Richland County, was noted. Those efforts are important at a time when the county has had to close bridges because it couldn’t afford to fix them.
“Everybody wants a good road to get where they’re going,” Thompson said. “We also can’t ignore the situations we have. There’s always the sense of ‘If there’s no money, we can’t do things.’ But I think we need to look at maybe a different structure, so we can pay for what we need.”
Thompson’s family includes his three children and five grandchildren. A quarter of his farm’s acreage is devoted to edible beans, including black turtle, pinto and navy varieties. Thompson also grows corn and soybeans.
Richland County will have voting centers in cities including Wahpeton and Wyndmere on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Absentee voting began Thursday, Sept. 24 in North Dakota, while military and overseas voters received their ballots Friday, Sept. 18.
A U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a pilot during the Vietnam War, Thompson singled out Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter for her successful work on behalf of Richland County’s veterans.
“She brings in millions of dollars, making sure to get those extra dollars for people in the county,” he said.
