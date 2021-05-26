Three candidates, an incumbent and two challengers, are running for two Wahpeton School Board seats. An additional incumbent is running for re-election in an uncontested race.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ next board election will be held Tuesday, June 1. Once again, Wahpeton High School will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. as a voting location. The building’s west door will be unlocked while the polls are open.
The contested race concerns two seats representing Wahpeton Public Schools within Wahpeton itself. Board Director Jake Kubela faces challengers Carin Kassa and Michelle Nelson. Board Director Mike Hauschild faces no official challengers to represent the area north of State Highway 13.
“I had some people approach me about running for school board, asking me if I’d ever be interested,” Kassa said. “I had mulled it over a couple of times. I feel like now’s the right time with the ages of my kids (a middle-schooler and a high-schooler).”
Wahpeton Public Schools, a four-school district, concluded the 2020-2021 education year Wednesday, May 26. This year’s candidates agree it was impressive that the district maintained in-person learning throughout the school year.
“I am passionate about our school and the success of all of the students who attend,” Kubela said. “I’m very proud of the opportunity to be a part of the board and value the relationships built.”
Nelson, who previously ran in 2018, said she has a “try it again” attitude toward serving.
“I have a lot of fiscal experience. I’m an accountant by trade. I hope to bring some fiscal responsibility (if elected),” Nelson said.
Hauschild has similar goals in mind.
“My biggest thing is just that I want to keep the budget within line while the schools move forward on the straight and narrow,” he said.
Wahpeton Public Schools faced challenges, Hauschild said. During the 2019-2021 biennium, there was less money coming from the state of North Dakota. The district was also one of many reinventing itself amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m looking forward to still being a part of the community and helping out others,” Hauschild said. “I feel like I’m doing something proactive.”
Kassa, an employee of Wilkin County, Minnesota, said she has seen how state budgets affect people’s jobs, livelihoods and access to available programs.
“School boards are a part of any community,” she said. “These positions are required. You’ve got to have someone to take the complaints and the cheers, so you need people to step up and do so. I value education, so I think it’s important to have people stand for these roles.”
In order to be a board director, Nelson said, one has to work with the community.
“The board is a very small portion of our community. You have to know how the community feels to make sure you know you’re representing your part of the community to the best of your ability. We have a great district and I’d like to help continue that,” Nelson said.
A nine-person body, the Wahpeton School Board has annual elections for three of its seats. More than 600 ballots, or 1,123 votes, were cast in 2020’s election, Daily News reported. That year, Board President Damon DeVillers and Board Director Scott Thiel were re-elected to represent Wahpeton. Board Director Art Nelson was re-elected to represent the local rural south.
Voter turnout has varied through the years. In 2017, 49 total votes were cast. In 2018, 379 total votes were cast. In 2019, 250 total votes were cast.
Board Director Susan Rittenour, re-elected in 2018 to represent Wahpeton, decided not to run in this year’s election.
“I have had the pleasure of serving for a long time and I’ve enjoyed it very much,” Rittenour said. “I encourage other people in the community to think about running for the school board and getting involved. As for me, it’s time to be done.”
