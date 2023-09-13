Three female officers honored in Richland County

Pictured from left is Connie Raguse, Melissa Neitzke and Deputy Kristen Thorsteinson holding their plaques following the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.  

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, was National Policewoman’s Day. The celebratory day saw three female officers honored with special recognition during a ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota on Tuesday morning.

The Wahpeton Police Department recognized Connie Raguse as its first female officer in Wahpeton. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office recognized Kristen Thorsteinson for being its first female Deputy and Melissa Neitzke for being its first female administrator.



