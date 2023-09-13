Three female officers honored in Richland County

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, was National Policewoman’s Day. The celebratory day saw three female officers honored with special recognition during a ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota on Tuesday morning.
The Wahpeton Police Department recognized Connie Raguse as its first female officer in Wahpeton. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office recognized Kristen Thorsteinson for being its first female Deputy and Melissa Neitzke for being its first female administrator.
“It’s about time they get recognized for the duties they do,” said Sheriff Gary Ruhl. “They are very respected in the county, (and) they do an excellent job.”
During the presentation, the three women were being recognized for being pioneers and trailblazers for the woman that will follow in their footsteps.
Raguse started in 1974 working in the office in the basement of the library where the department was based back then. She remembered walking up and down Dakota Avenue marking cars that were in the two hour parking spaces.
Then Raguse would take another walk two hours later and write tickets for any of the cars that hadn’t moved. A year later, a position with the Police Department opened and when asked, she thought about it for a while before going for it.
Raguse then went to Bismarck, North Dakota, for training for the new position. When she returned, she was a full-time officer with the police department. Raguse would stay with the department until 1990. During the 15 years that followed, she worked for the Wahpeton Park Board until retiring in 2015.
“It was a step up, and at that time salaries were not that much,” Raguse said about what inspired her to take the position with the department. “Everyone was very helpful."
Thorsteinson started in February of 2004 as a Deputy in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. In 2008, she became a county-wide patrol officer. Most recently, in 2023, she was promoted to County Investigator at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s been a wonderful experience working here, the coworkers and everybody at the county,” Thorsteinson said.
What has she liked most about working at the Sheriff’s Office?
“The variety... You know no one day is the exact same, you never know what’s going to come in or what you’re going to be doing on any particular day,” Thorsteinson said.
For Neitzke, she started in 2009 and became licensed in 2012. From there she knew she wanted to be chief of the jail, which came to fruition in 2021. Neitzke wanted to help change things at the jail, particularly after the COVID-19 days, and mental health issues were on the rise.
Neitzke’s kids were a big motivating factor. With four at home, she wanted them to be proud of her mom.
Neitzke too felt that her coworkers at the Sheriff’s Office were like “family, receiving huge support from them to help navigate through everything.”
According to another officer with the Sheriff’s Office, 13% of LE officers nationwide are female, and the struggle remains to increase that number.
Since the 1970’s, use-of-force complaints have decreased nationwide since women have worked in law enforcement.
The ceremony was meant to honor these three women as they continue to open opportunities for officers that hope to follow similar footsteps. A reception was held afterwards for everyone to visit and have refreshments.