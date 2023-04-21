Three Huskies departing for DECA’s international conference

Jonas Kjetland, 18, Anika Birkelo, 18, and Colman Barth, 17, upperclassmen at Wahpeton High School, are participating in the 2023 DECA International Career Development Conference. The conference lasts from Saturday, April 22-Tuesday, April 25 in Orlando, Fla.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Twenty-seven Wahpeton High School students take Renee Langenwalter’s business class. Because of this, they were eligible to be DECA members. Seventeen of those students went to North Dakota’s state DECA conference, held last month in Bismarck.

Three students — junior Colman Barth, 17, and seniors Anika Birkelo, 17, and Jonas Kjetland, 18 — are advancing to the 2023 DECA International Career Development Conference. The conference lasts from Saturday, April 22-Tuesday, April 25 in Orlando, Florida.

Colman Barth.
Anika Birkelo.
Jonas Kjetland.


