Three Huskies departing for DECA’s international conference

Twenty-seven Wahpeton High School students take Renee Langenwalter’s business class. Because of this, they were eligible to be DECA members. Seventeen of those students went to North Dakota’s state DECA conference, held last month in Bismarck.
Three students — junior Colman Barth, 17, and seniors Anika Birkelo, 17, and Jonas Kjetland, 18 — are advancing to the 2023 DECA International Career Development Conference. The conference lasts from Saturday, April 22-Tuesday, April 25 in Orlando, Florida.
“It’s super-exciting,” Birkelo said.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Kjetland, an exchange student from Norway.
Birkelo admitted that she had never even heard of DECA until this school year. On a whim, she decided to try it.
“My friends were joining,” Barth recalled. “They said that they went to conferences and really enjoyed them. I thought it sounded like fun.”
Kjetland had a similar experience. He was inspired by a classroom poster.
Birkelo and Kjetland teamed up for a state convention project on buying and merchandising. Barth did a solo project on financial literacy. The students look forward to strengthening their knowledge while in Florida.
“It will be the same projects, but a different scenario,” Birkelo said. “In both of our cases, we won’t know the scenario ahead of time. We’re going to be given it at the competition. From there, we’ll analyze it and perform our scenario in front of the judges. A lot definitely depends on thinking on our feet and adapting.”
Although Barth is more interested in engineering than business, he said his DECA experience has helped with his people skills. Birkelo and Kjetland, meanwhile, are both interested in studying business.
“I’m looking forward to doing the networking and getting some kind of information about how it is to grow a business. It’s going to be fun to develop that,” Kjetland said.
There are opportunities similar to DECA in Norway, Kjetland said, but the primary difference is that they are not as popular because they are not integrated into the school environment. In addition to their classes, DECA students like Barth, Birkelo and Kjetland can build their skills with opportunities like working at the Wahpeton High School Commons’ coffee shop.
“I want to be a businesswoman,” Birkelo said. “It’s already a part of my family, at least a little bit. I’m planning to at least minor in or major in business at GCU in the fall.”
The DECA delegation is also hoping to enjoy some sightseeing, visiting at least one of Orlando’s theme parks in between convention duties. Barth, Birkelo and Kjetland also are aware that they are representing themselves, Wahpeton High School and the Southern Red River Valley.
“It’s a bit surreal. I haven’t quite grasped that there’s going to be so many people and we’re three of them. It’s really cool to make it to that level,” Birkelo said.
“I feel really good about it,” Kjetland said. “It’s going to be good to see all of the students there. There will be more than 20,000 students and teachers there. It’s really cool to see all of that on such a grand scale.”
“I feel really honored. I have a lot of friends who can really speak and are smart, but they didn’t make it to this level. I was chosen, and it’s really building up my speaking skills,” Barth said.