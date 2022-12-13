Three injured in Wilkin County semi collision

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, a semi collided with a Jeep on the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and Highway 9.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on Highway 9 and the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Highway 55. At the intersection of the two highways, the Jeep failed to yield to the semi and pulled out in front of it, resulting in the collision.
All three of the passengers in the Jeep obtained non life-threatening injuries while the semi driver was left uninjured, according to the incident report. The driver, David Bruce Mchugh, Coon Rapids, and passenger Sharon Rose Alpers, Blaine, were transported to St. Francis in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The other passenger Barbara Mary Wood, Blaine, was transported to Sanford in Fargo, North Dakota.
According to the incident report, alcohol was not a factor in the collision, all passengers were wearing seatbelts and the road conditions were wet.
Responding agencies included the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell Fire Department, Tintah Fire Department and Breckenridge, Ringdahl and Wheaton ambulances, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.