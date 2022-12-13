Three injured in Wilkin County semi collision

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, a semi collided with a Jeep on the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and Highway 9.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on Highway 9 and the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Highway 55. At the intersection of the two highways, the Jeep failed to yield to the semi and pulled out in front of it, resulting in the collision.



