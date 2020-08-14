Three measures on North Dakota ballot

North Dakota voters will decide the fate of three measures when they cast their general election ballots.
The measures relate to matters including the membership and meeting requirements of the state board of higher education; the process for approving constitutional amendments; and the transmission of ballots to qualified military-overseas electors. North Dakota’s elections will be decided on Nov. 3, 2020.
“(Measures) No. 1 and No. 2 were placed on the ballot by the 2019 Legislative Assembly,” Secretary of State Al Jaeger, I-N.D., stated. “No. 3 is the result of an initiated petition which was approved.”
Under Measure 1, North Dakota’s higher education board would increase from eight members to 15. It also increases a board member’s term from four years to six years, requires the board to meet at least annual with the heads of each institution under the board’s control and prohibits state legislators, elected state officials and full-time state employees from serving on the board.
“This measure (would become) effective June 30, 2021,” wrote the measure’s sponsors. “Any member of the state board of higher education serving a term on the board on the effective date of this measure whose term does not expire on June 30, 2021, may serve the remainder of that member’s term.”
Regarding any board positions expiring on June 30, 2021, as well as the seven new board positions, the North Dakota governor shall appoint individuals.
“The terms of those appointees must be staggered so not more than three positions expire in any year. To accomplish the staggering, the initial term of those appointees may be for less than six years,” Measure 1 states.
Measure 2’s appearance on the general election ballot is a built-in component. In their statement of intent, sponsors required an initiated, voter-approved constitutional measure related to the approving of constitutional amendments be submitted to the subsequent legislative assembly.
“Under this measure, if the legislative assembly does not approve the constitutional measure, the measure will be placed on the ballot again, and, if approved by the voters, will become effective,” Measure 2 states.
In addition to requiring ballots to be transmitted to qualified military-overseas electors by 61 days before an election, Measure 3 would also require all voting machines to produce a paper record of each vote cast and the Secretary of State to conduct a random audit of election results, as well as issue an audit report within 120 days of an election.
“It would establish a new process for open primary elections in which all electors would be allowed to vote the ballot regardless of political party affiliation; all candidates for each office would be listed on a single ballot; candidates would be allowed, but not required, to identify their political party; and, regardless of political party identification, the four candidates receiving the most votes would advance to the general election ballot for that office,” Measure 3 states.
Additionally, Measure 3 would allow general election voters to rank their first, second, third and fourth choices of candidates for each office, as well as have the votes counted through a defined procedure until a candidate received a majority of votes cast for the office.
Measure 3 also addresses the drawing of political districts. If passed, it would require the North Dakota Ethics Commission to draw legislative senatorial districts by unanimous vote, divide each senatorial district into two legislative house districts, hold eight public hearings on the proposed redistricting with two of the hearings held on two different American Indian reservations and follow certain criteria for the drawing of legislative districts.
“The ballot text (for each measure) will be drafted within the next few weeks and prior to August 31,” Jaeger stated.
With less than three months until Election Day, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
