Three more candidates running for Wahpeton Park Board

Incumbents and first-time candidates alike are preparing for this June’s election of Wahpeton Park Board commissioners at large.
Four candidates will be on the ballot for the June 14, 2022 election. They are resident Zach Hatting, resident Cortney Mann, incumbent Debra Tobias and incumbent Brian Watson. Only three candidates will be elected to four-year terms on the Wahpeton Park Board.
In March, Daily News spoke to Watson, who said being an at-large park board commissioner has been an educational experience that he wants to continue. He also said he wants to keep Wahpeton’s parks and recreation facilities current, relevant and accessible.
In the interest of equal time for candidates, Daily News reached out to Hatting, Mann and Tobias. Their responses are as follows:
What inspired you to run for the park board?
Zach Hatting — “In my job as a civil engineer, I was lucky enough to be involved with the design and construction of the rhino and zebra building and habitat, working closely with the amazing staff at Chahinkapa Zoo. I also had the opportunity to be involved in the improvements to the parking lots, paths and roads in Chahinkapa Park and at John Randall Field. It has been eye-opening, seeing how much effort goes into maintaining our current facilities and programming, while keeping an eye on the future.”
Cortney Mann — “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I consider myself very invested in the community. I’m also looking forward to being a part of the new things that are coming citywide to our parks and recreations.”
Debra Tobias — “I’ve got a lot of work that still needs to be done. I’ve been on the park board for about 14 years now. Obama and I got sworn in on the same day. When I originally ran, it was because I wanted to do something. A spot came up on park board and I knew it would be a good fit for me. I love kids, I’ve been involved with sports forever and I have a little background in construction because of my family. It’s been a great journey and I want to continue it.”
Do you have a platform for if you’re elected?Mann — “I have worked with parks and rec since 2008. I was soccer supervisor from many years, until 2020. I’ve spent so many years here and I’ve loved being in this community. I’ve loved working with the kids, helping our youth grow their programs and watching our community grow. It’s a bright future and I love it.”
Tobias — “I would like to see, down at the Airport Park — which is kind of my baby, since I live right across the street from it — a basketball court put in. We’ve talked about that at the park board. I’d like to see more lighting in the dog park. The dog park is something I kinda spearheaded and it’s been a hit. All winter long, there’s people out there. It’s nice to see that and people on the walking paths. The restrooms out there, those were something I pushed for. It’s kind of my little baby down there.”
Hatting — “One of my biggest priorities will be to continue promoting and improving the walking and bike trails throughout town, including increasing connectivity. I would also love to see if we can find ways to expand opportunities for indoor recreation for all ages. I know a lot of people, including my mother-in-law, play pickleball in town and struggle to get gym time. I also want to expand the types of activities that can be done from childhood through adulthood. Finally, I want to make sure our resources and improvements to the park system will last.”
What do you think Wahpeton’s parks and recreations facilities can be for residents and visitors?
Tobias — “I hope we can expand on what we have to draw more people. The zoo does a wonderful job of drawing visitors. What’s been done in Chahinkapa Park and John Randall Field, our multipurpose courts and our swimming pool is also amazing. It’s nice to drive down there and see all the activity going on.”
Hatting — “The community support for recreation is phenomenal. We truly have something for everyone, whether it’s visitors and residents who come to Chahinkapa Zoo and the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, or its residents taking part in activities from volleyball to archery. But we can always do better. Community-wide, we have a lot of jobs that need filling and I think recreation is one piece of that puzzle.”
Mann — “There is a great opportunity for growth, with our youth and adults. I know there is interest in the idea of getting a larger recreational facility. I think that’s a good route to go. We have so much to offer here and that continues. It’s growing and I want it to continue to keep growing.”
Wahpeton’s city elections will be held June 14, 2022, the same day as the North Dakota primary. Voters will also determine Wahpeton’s mayor, 1st Ward council member, 3rd Ward council member and two at-large council member positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.