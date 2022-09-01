Three Quilts of Valor presented Wednesday in Wahpeton

From left, Laurence Hammond, who served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1962, James Christiansen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1957 and Miles R. Crowley, who served in the North Dakota National Guard from 1977-1981, received their Quilts of Valor Wednesday in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton hosted its third Quilts of Valor ceremony in less than two months Wednesday, Aug. 31. The ceremony included the honoring of three U.S. military veterans.

Miles R. Crowley, who served in the North Dakota National Guard from 1977-1981, Laurence Hammond, who served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1962, and James Christiansen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1957, were warmly thanked for their service and sacrifices in serving America. Participants and guests included family members, neighbors, Benedictine Living Community staff and a quintet of volunteers from the local Quilts of Valor group: Kristie Berg, Kim Berseth, Ginny Buck, Cindy Kvidera and Deb Mitskog.



