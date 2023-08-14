As another school year approaches, districts have supplied parents with lists of school items needed for the new year. On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Wahpeton Community Center, more than 600 backpacks were available for families and youth to pick up.

Three Rivers Crisis Center supports Pencils Plus School Drive
Pencils Plus Richland-Wilkin School Supply Drive was held at the Wahpeton Community Center on Thursday, Aug. 10. 

In its third year running the program, Three Rivers Crisis Center had volunteers pack more than 10,000 school supplies. Supplies included everything from markers, crayons, glue sticks, composition notebooks and scissors.

Thousands of items were packed in backpacks and distributed at the supply drive. 
Volunteers helped direct parents and kids to specific pick-up areas organized by their grade in school. Pictured from left are Julie Rosenberg and Rebekah Christensen. 
Students from grades K-5 picked up backpacks with school supplies for the upcoming school year. 
Backpacks and school supplies were divided into grades. 
Volunteers helped pack backpacks with school supplies. From left are Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries, Cheryl O'Meara and Jessica Meyer. 


