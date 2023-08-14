Three Rivers Crisis Center supports Pencils Plus School Drive

As another school year approaches, districts have supplied parents with lists of school items needed for the new year. On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Wahpeton Community Center, more than 600 backpacks were available for families and youth to pick up.
In its third year running the program, Three Rivers Crisis Center had volunteers pack more than 10,000 school supplies. Supplies included everything from markers, crayons, glue sticks, composition notebooks and scissors.
The supplies were packed with the help of “great volunteers,” according to Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries. Many coats were also donated and distributed during the drive.
According to DeVries, the program was originally organized by United Way. After United Way folded, there was a chance that if no one took over the event, it would have gone away forever. TRCC hosted the program for the first time in 2021.
TRCC felt strongly that the program was a necessity to the community. The program wasn’t something the crisis center usually specializes in, but according to DeVries is something they thought would eliminate stress for families in need. In their eyes, the program was a prevention method, to take away the stress and prevent violence down the road.
In their second year, the supply drive received a $2,500 donation from Cargill in Wahpeton. This year, ABU Trailers donated a trailer that the crisis center plans to raffle off during a fundraiser. Funds will go towards purchasing school supplies for next year.
School supply lists were provided to the crisis center from schools in the surrounding communities. Schools included Breckenridge, St. Mary’s, Campbell, Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Richland 44, Rothsay, Wahpeton, St. John’s and Wyndmere.
Throughout the event, many kids, parents and guardians came by to pick up school supplies. For future attendees, the center hopes to have another distribution day for the next school year.