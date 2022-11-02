Three Rivers prepares for Christmas Market

Gently used Christmas decorations which can be purchased for affordable prices will be available at the Three Rivers Crisis Center Christmas Market. The fundraiser will take place from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

What’s going on? The first Three Rivers Crisis Center Christmas Market.



