Three Rivers prepares for Christmas Market

What’s going on? The first Three Rivers Crisis Center Christmas Market.
When and where is it? From 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
What will be available? Gently used Christmas decorations which can be purchased for affordable prices.
Where will the proceeds go? Three Rivers Crisis Center will use the money it raises from the Christmas Market to meet annual operating expenses.
What can I expect while shopping? In addition to a marketplace worth of items, there will be refreshments including sugar cookies and Christmas music playing.
Why a Christmas Market? “We’re always looking for different fundraisers,” Three Rivers Director Susan Rittenour said. “We belong to a state coalition and a domestic violence program in western North Dakota did this fundraiser and was very successful. I thought, ‘Well, that’s something we haven’t done before.’ We’re going to give it a try.”
How will the Christmas Market benefit many people? It will allow community members to donate gently used Christmas items that they no longer use, which will be available for other community members to purchase.
What have donations been like? “We have a basic-sized storage unit and it is probably half full with donations,” Three Rivers Client Services Coordinator Becky DeVries said. “We’ve keeping the items safe. A lot of them are larger items, including framed prints, Christmas trees, sets of lights.” “We have a row of artificial Christmas trees,” Rittenour said. “We also have many decorative things, including ornaments that haven’t even been used yet. They’re still in boxes.”
What work does Three Rivers Crisis Center do? The center provides aid for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse. Its outreach includes Kids Konnection, a domestic violence offender treatment program and the primary prevention program. The center also seeks to hire a mobile advocate for an upcoming program.
Why is abuse prevention so important for DeVries and Rittenour? “A majority of our services are related to intervention, but on a global scale, research has indicated that if we try to work more with prevention, trying to show kids and families what a healthy relationship looks like — and not just by focusing on violence, but violence prevention — we will provide a better service,” DeVries said.
How can abuse prevention be taught in unique ways? The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry’s Backpack Program, in addition to its aid for food insecure youth and families, is considered a way to teach about abuse prevention. “It’s alleviating stress, financially and otherwise, for families and hopefully this can prevent further stress down the line,” DeVries said.
What’s on the horizon? “We’re doing a lot with primary prevention, working with Wahpeton Public Schools on topics including safe dating. Our future plans will include working with athletes in the near future. It’s something we look forward to, promoting prevention along with intervention,” DeVries said.
How can I learn more? Three Rivers Crisis Center can be contacted at 701-642-2115, 509 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton or threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com. The center provides free, confidential help 24/7 for anyone experiencing domestic violence. Additional help can come from the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).