Three strikes and out for black dirt sale

It appears to be three strikes and out for a sale in the near future of Wahpeton’s surplus black dirt.
The topic was declared completed on the agenda of the Wahpeton City Council’s Monday, July 15 meeting. The meeting came after more than a month of discussion.
“I applaud the mayor for bringing it to our attention, because clearly it’s an asset. A valuable one,” Councilman-at-large Perry Miller said Monday, July 8.
The black dirt is excess from when Wahpeton’s No. 5 and No. 6 wastewater ponds were dug in 1991. Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn estimated there is approximately 9,500 yards of dirt in the stockpile.
Wastewater ponds No. 5 and No. 6, plus the black dirt, are located past Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative. Known as the north lagoons, the land is outside the Wahpeton city limits. The ponds and pile are uncovered and have been since they were formed.
“The consensus is that we kick this down the road, remove it from the agenda and revisit it some other time,” 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann said.
A motion to approve a legal notice for the dirt sale failed to received a vote from the council on Monday, June 3. Three weeks later, a motion recommending publishing the public notice was withdrawn after failing to receive approval by the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale has called the black dirt an asset.
“He believed there is quite a lot of dirt out there and very little has been used over the years,” state committee meeting minutes.
The notice viewed on Monday, June 24 included a sale price of $10 per yard. A 50-yard purchasing minimum was suggested.
“Sales can be stopped at any time if the city wants to keep what is left,” the minutes continue.
Councilman Miller and Councilman Brett Lambrecht, 3rd Ward, were among the leaders saying a $10 per yard price was undervaluing the dirt.
Once a public notice is approved, the price cannot be changed. A new notice can be approved and published, however.
Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski previously proposed any sale proceeds go to the city’s sewer and water fund.
The dirt has been used in projects like the softball diamonds on Wahpeton’s south side. Developers and homeowners were mentioned as consumers who might like to buy some of the excess.
“When I first brought this up, I really thought it was going to be a slam dunk, that there was not much to think about it,” Mayor Dale said Monday, July 8.
Reading the amount of opposition and questions related, Dale said, made him kind of lose track with the topic.
The black dirt site was visited some time earlier by a health department representative, Dale said. He asked if it was possible for the land to be used for an inert construction landfill, learning the dirt would need to be removed. There was also the idea of having a half-landfill, half-surplus arrangement.
Dale was inspired by Hankinson, North Dakota, repurposing an unused wastewater pond for municipal use. Some homes and structures in Wahpeton will eventually be demolished, Dale said, and having a city facility for waste would be cost-effective.
“One way or another, that dirt was going to have to be out of there if we were going to move forward,” Dale said.
The most recent dirt sale discussion came during a meeting attended by nearly all Wahpeton council members. Some said there were too many variables to be determined.
“I’m personally in no hurry to see us sell this,” Miller said.
Wahpeton council and sub-committee meetings are held at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
